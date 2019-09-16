Illegal dumping ringleader: 'I apologize to the people of Suffolk County.'

The man Suffolk prosecutors say was the ringleader of an illegal dumping operation apologized for his actions Monday, saying he was unaware the scheme had left contaminated landfill at homes and businesses across Long Island.

“I apologize to the people of Suffolk County and anybody who did receive the contaminated material,” Anthony "Rock" Grazio, of Smithtown, said in a Riverhead court before his sentencing was adjourned. “I just want them to know it was not done intentionally.”

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini challenged Grazio's apology, saying it was clear from wiretaps and other evidence the dirt broker knew he was supplying contaminated fill to construction sites and landscaping projects.

Prosecutors have said Grazio led the largest illegal dumping scheme prosecuted in New York State history. An investigation into the scheme, dubbed “Operation Pay Dirt,” led to the unsealing of a 130-count indictment in November. Grazio was one of 22 people and nine businesses charged in the indictment.

Grazio, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering public health and other charges in May. He was expected to be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison Monday by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei, but Mazzei rescheduled the sentencing until Sept. 22 so Grazio can be with his ill wife.

Grazio got construction debris from trucking and demolition companies, which he then provided to unwitting property owners who needed clean fill for landscaping or their own construction, prosecutors have said.

Some of the fill was contaminated with diesel fuel, volatile organic compounds, heavy metals and other toxic substances, according to prosecutors.

The waste ended up at 21 locations in Suffolk County and three in Nassau, prosecutors said. Seventeen of those locations were homes. Six locations — four of them homes — had acutely hazardous material dumped there, Homeowners have had to pay for the removal of the contaminated fill, put their home improvement projects on hold and in some cases lost the use of their property