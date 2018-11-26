TODAY'S PAPER
Authorities file new charges in ongoing illegal dumping probe

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com
An ongoing investigation into illegal dumping on Long Island now shows it is the largest such criminal operation ever in New York State, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Monday after new charges were filed in county court.

The conspiracy, run by self-proclaimed dirt broker Anthony "Rock" Graziano, 53, of Smithtown, resulted in thousands of cubic yards of often contaminated construction debris being dumped at businesses in the yards of homeowners responding to offers of clean fill for construction work, Assistant District Attorney Luigi Belcastro said in court. The dirty fill included everything from demolition material at constructions sites to dirt that reeked of diesel fuel and contained acutely hazardous material, he said.

"They did this to save money," Sini said of the defendants. "And they did it at the expense of the health of our residents" in both Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Graziano's attorney, James Vlahadamis of Hampton Bays, said he and his client "vehemently deny the charges. Mr. Graziano never knowingly intended for anyone to receive solid waste material."

Graziano is accused of conspiring with several trucking companies to deliver the contaminated fill.

