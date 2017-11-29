TODAY'S PAPER
Teens detained on alleged gang activity released, lawyers say

By Mark Morales and Alison Fox  mark.morales@newsday.com, alison.fox@amny.com @markmorales51
At least nine immigrant minors from Long Island targeted for deportation by federal officials based on alleged involvement with MS-13 were released Wednesday, a deadline set by a federal judge in California, their attorneys said.

The minors, who had been detained around the country, were released by immigration judges after hearings held mostly in Manhattan on Tuesday and Wednesday, according...

