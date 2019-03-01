Protected status is extended for some immigrants

Immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan who were facing the expiration of their temporary statuses this year can breathe easy — at least until Jan. 2, 2020.

That is the new expiration date for the status that allows them to stay legally in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday in a Federal Register notice that it will extend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for immigrants from those nations to comply with a judicial order. The order came in one of several pending legal challenges to the program's termination under earlier decisions since President Donald Trump took office.

“TPS was terminated as required by law by the Secretary [of Homeland Security] for a number of countries. Litigation ensued and DHS is complying with the intervening court order,” said a statement from the department.

The extension of TPS is likely to affect tens of thousands of immigrants from those nations who were granted refuge to live, work and study in the United States under the designation. The protected status is offered to people from countries ravaged by disaster, war, famine and other extraordinary circumstances.

The Trump administration, in reviewing the designations, had concluded that circumstances in those countries had improved and TPS extensions no longer were warranted. A federal judge, in a challenge filed in California, ordered in October that the protection be extended beyond April of this year while the case is heard.

Although the future of the designation for those immigrants will depend on the outcome of court cases, including one filed in New York, the decision means those TPS holders in good standing can stay put and don’t need to reapply for extensions at this time.

Many Salvadorans and Haitians on Long Island are protected by TPS and had joined protests calling for the administration to extend the status and for Congress to make their legal residence permanent.

Hondurans and Nepalese immigrants, who also expect to see their TPS expire in June and January, respectively, are not included in this decision because they were not part of the lawsuit in which the injunction was issued. A separate legal challenge is pending on behalf of immigrants from those countries.