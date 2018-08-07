You may have seen the videos of people dancing in the street to Drake’s latest hit. Kevin Hart’s done it. Odell Beckham Jr.’s done it. Will Smith did it standing atop a building in Budapest. And of course, the teens are doing it.

Across the country, people are taking part in the #InMyFeelings challenge, a viral video trend in which people record themselves hopping out of a car and dancing in the street to the Drake song by the same name.

The fad began in June with a video posted to Instagram. New York-based comedian Shiggy filmed himself dancing to the song in the street with a handful of easy-to-replicate moves, including forming a heart with his hands.

The video was viewed millions of times and has since given rise to hundreds of others, also going by #DoTheShiggy. But in recent weeks, some people have been injured as they participated in the trend. Last month, a man in Boynton Beach, Florida, was dancing to the song when he was hit by a car, suffering minor injuries. A woman in Iowa fractured her skull after she tripped and fell while getting out of a car to attempt the stunt.

Accidents like these have prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to issue a warning. On July 23 the agency tweeted: “We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

The comedian, who created the dance and was also featured in Drake’s music video for the song, also cautioned participants.

“Be safe. Stay in a safe area and just do the dance,” Shiggy said on "CBS This Morning" on Friday. “You don’t have to get outside your car or do it in a moving car, or anything involving a car. You can do this anywhere.”

Police said they weren’t aware of any cases of local residents taking part in the dance challenge. In a statement, Suffolk police discouraged people from trying the potentially dangerous maneuver.

“In light of the recent In My Feelings viral dance challenge, the Suffolk County Police Department is reminding people that it is dangerous to jump out of a moving vehicle or to allow a moving vehicle to be left without an operator in control behind the wheel,” the statement reads. “We are encouraging people not to participate in this challenge, as it creates an extreme danger to both participants and motorists on the roadway.”

Police also said New York State law requires that front seat passengers must wear a seat belt while a vehicle is in use and that the driver always must have at least one hand on the steering wheel.