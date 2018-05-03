The injured seal found in Atlantic Beach Wednesday has been brought in for treatment, according to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation.

The gray seal pup was taken to the Riverhead Foundation’s hospital facility Thursday where it will be treated for an open wound on its side, said Maxine Montello, a rescue program supervisor for the foundation.

The seal was found lying on the shore around 6:30 a.m. the day before, Montello said.

Two other seals were also brought in for treatment Thursday, Montello said. A seal with a swollen jaw was recovered from Fire Island and another was found with cuts on its body at Rogers Beach in Westhampton.

Montello urged the public to remain at least 150 feet away from any stranded seals and to contact the Riverhead Foundation if they come across one.

The foundation’s 24-hour hotline is 631-369-9829.