Long Island

Cops: Intoxicated driver with son, 12, in pickup, crashes into C. Islip home

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Central Islip man was driving intoxicated with his 12-year-old son in the vehicle Monday when he crashed into a home in the hamlet, Suffolk County police said.

Juan Gonzalez, 45, of Pinetop Drive, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, also known as Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Gonzalez was driving a 2002 Toyota pickup truck shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a home on Brightside Avenue, authorities said.

The child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He will be released into the custody of a family member, authorities said.

There were no injuries inside the home and the property sustained only minor structural damage, police said.

Gonzalez, who will be held overnight at the Third Precinct, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

