Akhtar Somekh

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Great Neck

Not listed

Pending

Newsday reported in 2019 that white and Hispanic testers separately consulted Somekh about purchasing $2 million houses in the Great Neck area. Somekh praised the schools but described their racial composition only to the white buyer, and not to the Hispanic customer. Speaking of areas served by Great Neck North and Great Neck South High Schools, Somekh told the white tester, “Kensington and Great Neck Estates has a choice between North and South. Before it was only South. Recently we got a lot of Chinese, Oriental coming in Great Neck. In the beginning, they start going to South because they have their friends and family, everybody South. And it became overwhelmed.”