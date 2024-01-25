Signature Premier Properties, Syosset

Associate broker, Signature Premier Properties, Wantagh

Case dismissed

The state alleged Ann Pizaro discriminated when she was approached by testers seeking a home within 30 minutes of Syosset. She gave a white tester 18 listings in Plainview and Syosset but none in Huntington. Meanwhile, Pizaro gave a Hispanic tester more than 60 listings in Huntington, which has a large Hispanic school population, and seven listings in Syosset and Plainview. Pizaro testified that she used software called Prospect Match to generate the listings using different criteria based on her conversations with the testers. She noted the listing results differed because the searches were conducted months apart. She told a state investigator the search area was narrower for the white tester because she had specified that she wanted to live within 30 minutes of Syosset Hospital. Pizaro did not dispute the testers’ ethnicities. However, Pizaro said that whether the Hispanic tester was white or non-white "never crossed my mind." Hudson wrote that the disparity in listings "may raise some suspicion," but she said the state's investigation “provided insufficient evidence to establish the race of the testers,” and without more proof that Pizaro knew one tester was Hispanic, the state could not prove "discriminatory intent."