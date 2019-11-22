Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Friday what she called a “historic” and sustained, multipronged action plan with broad bipartisan support to root out “unacceptable” housing discrimination in the county.

The effort will include enforcement, education and community engagement efforts, she said, and was spurred by Newsday's findings of evidence of unequal treatment of minority home buyers by some real estate agents on Long Island.

Curran — standing on the steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola and flanked by county legislators, fair housing advocates and others — promised the initiatives were the beginning of a sustained effort.

She said Newsday's three-year investigation, "Long Island Divided," revealed an “inexcusable reality that offends our most cherished values as Americans: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve an equal shot."

"It is important for us to acknowledge that the practices revealed — racial steering, and other discriminatory practices — are not a new phenomenon. It’s been our reality here for decades on Long Island," she said. "We know that racial discrimination in housing and the segregation that it has perpetuated has a long and deep history on Long Island. We must be honest in order to confront it and in order to be clear about what we must do to solve it.”

Among the tactics Curran announced:

The appointment of Deputy County Attorney Errol E. Williams as special housing counsel, charged with coordinating the county’s plan on housing discrimination.

Plans to issue a request for proposal for legal services to increase the enforcement of and compliance with fair housing laws, which outlaw discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, national origin, disability and family status, among other factors.

An agreement between the county executive and the County Legislature to increase staffing at the County Human Rights Commission, including adding an investigator and an administrative law judge, to assist in resolving fair housing complaints.

Establishment of the Nassau County Fair Housing Authority Board, something she described as a “permanent county entity" designed to inform residents regarding housing rights and resources available to them.

A multimedia and multilingual public awareness campaign about the county’s commitment to the enforcement of fair housing laws.

Cooperation with federal and state authorities “in any ongoing or future efforts to hold real estate brokers" and others accountable to comply with open and fair housing laws."

A Curran spokeswoman later said the cost of the initiatives were still being worked out but could range from $200,000 to $300,000 to start.

