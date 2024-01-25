Diane Leyden

Laffey Real Estate, Great Neck

Leyden met with two of Newsday's testers — one white, one Hispanic — seeking homes around $1.5 million in around the Great Neck and Port Washington peninsulas. She gave the white tester 31 listings in areas where the average census tract was 76% white. The Hispanic tester received 27 listings in areas that averaged 69% white. The white tester received six listings in Roslyn, while the Hispanic tester received none.