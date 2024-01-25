Donna Rogers

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Plainview

$750 fine imposed by administrative law judge. On appeal, Rogers' license was suspended for six months. She has sued in state court to challenge the decision.

The state charged that Rogers treated two testers — one Black, one white — unequally when they approached her in 2016 seeking houses within 30 minutes of Bethpage priced around $550,000. Rogers gave the white tester listings in Plainview, a predominantly white area, saying he might have to do "one or two things" to a house in that price range. Five months later, she told the Black tester that in the same price range, a home would need "a total renovation." Rogers also spoke favorably of the Plainview and Bethpage school districts to the white tester and told the Black tester he should do his own research on school districts and take the information "with a grain of salt." The administrative law judge wrote that there was “insufficient evidence” that Rogers discriminated, but she concluded that Rogers’ comments about schools demonstrated incompetency, since industry codes of ethics require agents to avoid offering opinions about school districts. The licensing division appealed. The appeals officer sided with the division, ruling that there was "substantial evidence" that Rogers "engaged in racial steering." In a lawsuit filed last year in state Supreme Court in Mineola seeking to overturn the decision, Rogers maintained she was responding to the two testers’ differing requests and argued the Department of State relied on "inadmissible hearsay" and imposed a penalty that was "disproportionately harsh...particularly given the weakness of the evidence." The lawsuit was dismissed Jan. 2, after Rogers failed to appear for two court conferences.