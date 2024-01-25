Long IslandInvestigations

Francia Perez

Real Estate Agent Francia Perez. Credit: Newsday

Brokerage in at time of test:

Formerly of RE/MAX Central Properties, East Meadow

Current License Status:

Real estate agent, Mint Homes LI LLC, Valley Stream

Outcome:

Case dismissed

Case Summary:

The state alleged that Perez treated two testers — one Asian, one white — differently because she provided listings immediately to the white tester but sent the Asian tester listings five weeks after they had met. The state alleged the Asian tester received worse treatment because Perez found his statements about obtaining a mortgage preapproval less credible. Perez, in her testimony, denied there was a delay in sending the Asian tester listings. Paulose found "no indication of bias toward the Asian buyer." “No reasonable person who has watched these videos in their entirety would say that [Perez] treated one buyer less equally than the other," Paulose wrote.

Agent and Company Responses:

Declined to comment. Left open the possibility that she might at some point/jl

