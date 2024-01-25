Gina Minutoli

Century 21 American Homes, East Meadow

Associate broker, Coldwell Banker American Homes, East Meadow

Case dismissed

The state alleged Minutoli discriminated by giving 41 listings in predominantly white Merrick and Levittown to a white tester but only three in Merrick and none in Levittown to a Hispanic tester. Paulose wrote, “The record is absent of evidence that she understood the buyer to be 'Hispanic' at the time of their meeting. However, the record is equally absent of evidence that she did not understand the buyer to be 'Hispanic' at the time of their meeting.” With the Hispanic tester, Minutoli "patiently and often with much interest" discussed houses in Merrick and other predominantly white communities. Minutoli also testified that she gave the Hispanic tester listings in East Meadow and North Bellmore. "She not only suggested areas that were predominantly white, but also cajoled the [Hispanic] buyer into considering those areas," Paulose wrote. Minutoli said that if the Hispanic tester did not receive many listings in Merrick and Levittown, it was because of a colleague's error; the Newsday video shows a colleague taking notes during the meeting.

Minutoli referred questions to her attorney Harry Demiris Jr., who said: "When these allegations were in Newsday, I guess it was founded against some people or certain people’s conduct, but Gina was shocked to find out anything was asserted against her. She was thrilled to be vindicated because at least New York state objectively looked at what evidence was presented by Newsday and the state did the right thing and dismissed the claim against Ms. Minutoli." He added: "She and I both agree every step should be taken to erase any form of discrimination. That’s how she’s lived her whole life. That’s how she practices real estate. … Discrimination is just not acceptable. We both understand that was the motivation behind Newsday’s investigation."