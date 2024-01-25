Formerly of Keller Williams Realty Elite, Massapequa Park

Real estate agent, Witt Beth A, Center Moriches

$750 fine

The administrative law judge found substantial evidence that Ross demonstrated incompetency based on conversations she initiated about school districts and her failure to provide required agency disclosure forms. During a conversation with a white tester, Ross warned the prospective buyer she wouldn’t look in towns with certain school districts, such as Freeport, Baldwin and Amityville. She did not give the same warning to the Black tester, encouraging him to look up school district report cards. Ross testified that her comments had “nothing to do with the demographics. It had to do with graduation rate and … dropout rates,” according to court documents. In her decision, Hudson said the state failed to “show by substantial evidence that the ‘disparity in treatment in this case was racially motivated.’” She found Ross’s testimony credible that her advice was based on her knowledge of school ratings, not race.