Putting an end to housing discrimination on Long Island is going to take a concerted effort by the real estate industry, government and individual residents, two panels of experts said Thursday.

Speaking at a Newsday Live event on the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College, State Sen. Kevin Thomas said the Democratic majority in the chamber is committed to issuing subpoenas “shortly” to 67 local real estate agents who refused to appear at a hearing last year.

The hearing was held in response to Newsday’s Long Island Divided investigation, which found instances of discrimination against minority homebuyers by real estate agents.

Thomas (D-Levittown) and other panelists called for substantial funding in the 2020-21 state budget for paired testing to root out housing discrimination. Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo face an April 1 deadline to adopt a new budget.

Several panelists — including politicians and fair housing advocates — said citizen involvement was necessary to combat entrenched racism in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“The burden of solving this problem shouldn’t be on the victims of housing discrimination,” said Fred Freiberg, executive director of the Fair Housing Justice Center Inc. and a consultant to the Newsday series.

In its three-year investigation, Newsday sent testers carrying hidden cameras and microphones to meet with real estate agents and record the meetings. The findings included evidence of potential homebuyers being steered to neighborhoods based on race and that agents require preapproved mortgages from black customers but not white ones.

Newsday conducted 86 matching paired tests throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. In fully 40% of the tests, evidence suggested that brokers subjected minority testers to disparate treatment when compared with white testers, with inequalities rising to almost half the time for black potential homebuyers.

Among the other panelists were Tracey Edwards, Long Island regional director for the NAACP; Duncan MacKenzie, CEO of the New York State Association of Realtors; and Theresa Sanders, president of the Urban League of Long Island.

The audience included real estate brokers, politicians, community activists and potential homebuyers.

Denise McLean, 65, of Uniondale, said segregation is widespread on Long Island.

“It’s just all over and it’s just ridiculous,” said the registered nurse. “I’d like to say things are going to change, but I don’t think this can be fixed because people are not open to each other.”

Town hall meetings like the Newsday Live event can make a difference, said Bryan Greene, director of fair housing policy at the National Association of Realtors and a former federal housing official.

“Events like this provide information and background on the problem,” he said in an interview. “Conversations can lead to change.”