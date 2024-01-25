Long IslandInvestigations

Muhammad Chowdhry

Real Estate Agent Muhammad Chowdhry.

Real Estate Agent Muhammad Chowdhry. Credit: Newsday

Brokerage in at time of test:

Century 21 American Homes, Franklin Square

Current License Status:

Associate broker, Coldwell Banker American Homes, Franklin Square

Outcome:

License suspended for six months, under consent order

Case Summary:

Chowdhry commented to a white tester to stay farther from areas of Long Island closer to New York City, warning of the presence of a “mixed neighborhood like Guyana” and “that the closer you get to the city … the safety factor, it’ll go down.” He did not make similar comments to the Black tester. Chowdhry signed a consent order in July waiving his right to a hearing and acknowledging “engaging in discriminatory conduct” and “demonstrating untrustworthiness and/or incompetency” violating state real estate law. In 2019, Chowdhry and Century 21 American Homes declined to comment.

Agent and Company Responses:

Left message

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
5 LI school districts under fiscal stress … Hampton Bays H.S. opens bank … Women's pro hockey Credit: Newsday

Updated 42 minutes ago Parents indicted in tot's drug death ... 5 LI school districts under fiscal stress ... Cookie death victim ID'd ... Stroller mamas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME