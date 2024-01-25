Muhammad Chowdhry

Century 21 American Homes, Franklin Square

Associate broker, Coldwell Banker American Homes, Franklin Square

License suspended for six months, under consent order

Chowdhry commented to a white tester to stay farther from areas of Long Island closer to New York City, warning of the presence of a “mixed neighborhood like Guyana” and “that the closer you get to the city … the safety factor, it’ll go down.” He did not make similar comments to the Black tester. Chowdhry signed a consent order in July waiving his right to a hearing and acknowledging “engaging in discriminatory conduct” and “demonstrating untrustworthiness and/or incompetency” violating state real estate law. In 2019, Chowdhry and Century 21 American Homes declined to comment.