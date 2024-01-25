Nancy Anderson

Laffey Real Estate, Northport

Real estate agent, Laffey Real Estate, Greenvale

Case dismissed

The Department of State accused Anderson of refusing to show homes to a Black tester unless he first obtained a preapproval letter, although she took a white tester on house tours without imposing the same requirement. Anderson testified that the minority tester “was the first potential home buyer she had met with in her real estate career," according to the state''s decision. She was still in training, and a supervisor advised her to require a preapproval letter. When she met with the white tester about three months later, “she had finished her training and knew what to do and how she wanted to operate her business,” and she had decided not to require such letters. Hudson wrote that Anderson’s explanation for the different treatment was “credible” and there was no “discriminatory intent.”