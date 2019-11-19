A Newsday investigation revealed evidence of unequal treatment of minorities by real estate agents on Long Island.

We spent three years planning and conducting undercover testing of real estate agents, and then working with experts on analyzing the results featured in our “Long Island Divided” series.

The investigation was complex and we know our readers may have questions about how the tests were conducted and evaluated, the findings we’ve reported and what fair housing laws require of agents.

Two members of our investigative team – project editor Arthur Browne and reporter Keith Herbert – will be answering your questions live in a Reddit AMA. Join them here on Wednesday.