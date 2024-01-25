Long IslandInvestigations

Rosalind Resnick

Real Estate Agent Rosalind Resnick.

Real Estate Agent Rosalind Resnick. Credit: Newsday

Brokerage in at time of test:

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Great Neck

Current License Status:

Not listed

Outcome:

Pending

Case Summary:

Newsday reported in 2019 that Resnick said to a white tester that Great Neck is "very mixed, more than it ever was. So we have — I don’t know if this even is of interest to you at all. We have a lot of Orthodox people in Great Neck. We have a lot of Asian people in Great Neck. So it is, you know, it’s like that kind of a mixed community, which is ...fine, which is good."

Agent and Company Responses:

Left voicemail/jl

