Stephanie Giordano

Formerly of Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

Corporate broker, Giordano Realty Corporation of Long Island, Hauppauge

$500 fine

Two testers — one white, one Hispanic — came to Giordano seeking homes in the Brentwood area. The state charged, based on Newsday’s findings, that Giordano provided the white buyer with 152 listings and the Hispanic buyer with 74 listings. The white tester was sent four times as many listings in the Sachem Central School District, a predominantly white district, as the Hispanic tester. The Hispanic tester received 24 listings in the Brentwood and Bay Shore school districts, which have larger Hispanic student populations; the white tester was given none in those areas. However, Paulose said it was not unreasonable to interpret the testers’ requests differently. The Hispanic tester sought to be close to her mother in Brentwood and the white tester sought to be close to her husband’s job in Brentwood. Paulose accepted Giordano’s testimony that the differences in the number and locations of listings were related to “market conditions'' at the times they sought her help. Giordano improperly initiated a discussion about schools with the buyers, “which establishes a level of incompetency sufficient to impose a fine,” the administrative law judge wrote.