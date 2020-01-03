NYC steps up security measures after Iranian general's killing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD officials announced intensified security measures Friday following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq a day earlier.

Saying that the United States is in a "de facto state of war" with Iran, de Blasio said that he wanted New Yorkers to be aware and vigilant in helping the NYPD keep the city safe but to go about their business.

"No one has to be reminded that NYC is number one terrorist target in the United States," de Blasio said.

At a joint City Hall news briefing with de Blasio, both NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and department intelligence head John Miller stressed that there was no credible and specific threat against the city. But all said that the city was in a different threat environment than it had ever seen.

Shea said that New Yorkers will see more uniformed officers with long guns around critical facilities such as bridges, tunnels and major buildings. Miller added that people should keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary such as suspicious photography or surveillance around key facilities. Miller also said there had been prior cases of expulsion of employees of Iranian government doing surveillance in the U.S.

De Blasio said that the best way to deal with an adversary is to keep them off guard by doing unpredictable bag checks.

"You will see more officers and more unpredictability," de Blasio said. "We are going to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe."

De Blasio and Miller said that what made the current threat different from what had been seen in the past was the fact that Iran has numerous proxies and sleeper agents to use in taking terrorist action.

The mayor said he was personally happy that Soleimani was killed but wanted to see Congress become more assertive in pulling back from the brink of a full-scale war. He indicated that he didn't think President Donald Trump had thought out the consequences of the recent action against Soleimani.

Miller said the NYPD already had in place plans to deal with the need for heightened security and had put some of it in place during recent anti-Semitic actions in the metropolitan area.