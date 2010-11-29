Islam part of curriculum at Valley Stream school

At the Hamza Academy in Valley Stream, teachers follow the standard New York State curriculum, but they also "Islamisize" it, says the private school's principal.

When teachers cover Christopher Columbus, for instance, they mention that some of the world maps he depended on were based on the work of a Muslim, Muhammad al-Idrisi, a noted geographer and cartographer of the Middle Ages.

"We give the students a well-rounded education," with an Islamic influence, said the principal, Asma Lyons. "We will not propagate anything that is against America. Islam is a religion of peace."

The academy is one of three full-time state-accredited schools on Long Island that teach the traditional subjects and the Islamic faith. It opened in 2001 and has grown to 93 students, from pre-K to seventh grade. The school operates in rooms at the Masjid Hamza mosque just off the Southern State Parkway, but hopes one day to move into its own building.

Besides the regular subjects, the curriculum includes the Quran, and Arabic and Islamic studies. "We teach patience, compassion, charity, honesty," Lyons said.

When the students leave seventh grade, some head off to public schools, while others enroll in another Islamic school, such as the Crescent School in Hempstead. It is the only accredited school on Long Island that teaches Islam and includes a high school.

It opened 20 years ago in the basement of the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury, the largest and oldest mosque in Nassau County. It moved into its own building on Front Street in Hempstead eight years ago.

It is undergoing an expansion, building a second floor it hopes will allow the student population of 250 to double, said the principal, Iffat Ahmed. The school offers Advanced Placement courses, and routinely sends its graduates to universities and colleges, she added.

Some students say they are fiercely devoted to the school, whose student population is mainly girls. "If I went to a public school, I would have been a totally different person," said Nahid Bakhtari, 16, a 12th-grader from Hicksville.