Islip-Brookhaven police report

Reports from county or village police, April 18-24

Brentwood

A Brentwood woman, 47, was arrested April 18 and charged with petty larceny for stealing makeup from the Pathmark supermarket on Wicks Road.

A man walked into Servitravel on Suffolk Avenue on April 20 waving a knife and demanding money from the employees. He took an undetermined amount of money then fled the scene in a green Toyota. A witness followed him to Nostrand Avenue and flagged down a responding police officer. The suspect, a 32-year-old-Brentwood man, was arrested and charged with six counts of robbery, first degree this incident and several other armed robberies in the Brentwood and Central Islip areas.

A 1998 Honda Civic parked between First Street and Seventh Avenue was stolen April 22.

East Islip

An incident of criminal mischief was discovered April 22 to a vehicle parked on Bayview Avenue.

Lake Grove

A 19-foot scissor lift was discovered stolen from Petco on New Moriches Road on April 20.

A Centereach woman, 23, was arrested April 22 at Macy's in the Smith Haven Mall and charged with petty larceny. She is charged with stealing assorted items of clothing and bathing suits.

Lake Ronkonkoma

The rear driver-side window of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer located on Hawkins Avenue was discovered broken April 18.

Ronkonkoma

A window was discovered broken April 20 on the south side of the St. Joseph's Church parish outreach building on Church Street. A gift card and currency were reported stolen.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1999 Tacoma Toyota parked on South Second Street on April 22.

Sayville

A rock was thrown at a sliding glass door of the house on Lakeland Avenue on April 22. A youth was seen running from the scene.

ELSEWHERE

Centereach

A Selden woman, 35, was arrested April 20 and charged with grand larceny, fourth degree for stealing assorted merchandise from the Walmart store in the Centereach Mall.

East Patchogue

Glass on the rear door of a Columbia Street house was broken April 20.

Selden

A 16-year-old male from Port Jefferson Station was arrested April 18 and charged with petty larceny for stealing clothes at the Bob's Stores on Jericho Turnpike.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy, Ann Smukler and Daria Arnold