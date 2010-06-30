Islip-Brookhaven police report

Reports from county or village police, June 20-26

Bayport

A lighthouse lawn ornament was discovered missing June 21 from the front yard of a South Fairview Avenue house.

Brentwood

A Perry Street resident told police that a man entered the house June 20 by kicking in the basement kitchen window while the homeowner was out.

Central Islip

Copper was discovered stolen from the basement of a Date Street house June 24.

East Islip

A stereo was stolen from a vehicle parked on Robin Hood Drive June 20.

Holbrook

A vehicle parked on Dolphin Lane was discovered broken into June 20, and an iPod, a GPS unit and credit cards were stolen.

Holtsville

A man reported his wallet, containing credit cards, was stolen at the 7-Eleven store on Broadway Avenue on June 20.

Lake Ronkonkoma

A 1994 Toyota Camry, left unattended and running outside a 7-Eleven store on Smithtown Boulevard, was stolen June 20.

Oakdale

The driver-side window of a vehicle located on Riverdale Avenue was broken June 22. A radio and a wallet were stolen.

