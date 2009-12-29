Islip-Brookhaven police report, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Bayport

The driver of a 2003 Hyundai Sonata pumped gas into the vehicle at a Coastal station on Montauk Highway Dec. 22 then drove off without paying.

Bohemia

A wallet containing credit cards was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from an unlocked 2001 Chevy Tahoe on William Street.

An ATM machine at Bank of America on Veterans Memorial Highway was vandalized Dec. 26.

Brentwood

Two men, one armed with a knife, robbed another person of a PlayStation PSP and a cell phone on McKinley Street on Dec. 22.

Holbrook

Copper pipe was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from the basement of a house on Coates Avenue. A burglar gained entry by kicking in the front door.

Holtsville

A generator, leaf blower, chop saw and nail gun were discovered stolen Dec. 21 from a shed located at a house on Cherry Avenue.

Islandia

A woman told police her pocketbook containing a credit card was stolen at the Pathmark store on Wicks Road on Dec. 23. Unauthorized activity was reported on the credit card at several locations in the area.

Lake Grove

A Smith Haven Mall shopper was approached by two men with a handgun in the mall parking lot Dec. 20. They stole the victim's wallet, cash, cell phone, keys and car.

Ronkonkoma

Property was stolen from a trailer parked in the truck yard at Quality King Distributors on Comac Street on Dec. 22. The trailer's lock had been cut.

Sayville

A West Hempstead man, 48, was arrested Dec. 22 at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Main Street and charged with petty larceny. He is said to have stolen assorted items from the store.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy and Ann Smukler