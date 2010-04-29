Islip Town agenda

ISLIP

Unless specified, meetings are at 655 Main St., Islip.

CHANGE OF ZONE

7:30 p.m. May 27

PLANNING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Thursday

TOWN BOARD

1 p.m. May 11,

Connetquot State Park

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Tuesday

ACTIONS

At its March 2 meeting, the Islip Zoning Board of Appeals:

Bayport: Granted Marilyn Weingart permission to retain a roofed-over deck with stairs with insufficient front yard, east of Kensington Avenue, south of Folger Street.

Bay Shore: Denied John and Diane Dillman permission to retain a pool deck with insufficient side yard and granted permission to retain an above-ground pool, shed and 6-foot fence with insufficient side yard, second front yard, building separation and setback, northwest corner of Hyman Avenue and Runyon Street.

Central Islip: Granted Town of Islip Community Development Agency permission to build a one-story dwelling with insufficient side yard, north side of Spruce Street, east of Boulevard Avenue.

Central Islip: Granted Norman and Rosalie Gainey permission to renew a permit, for three years, for an accessory apartment, north side of Hickory Street, east of Lowell Avenue.

Holbrook: Granted Michael and Lisa Allen permission to retain an above-ground pool, patio and pond with insufficient side yard and setback, east side of Coates Avenue, north of Church Street.

Islip Terrace: Granted Marlon and Marjorie Pun permission to renew a permit, for three years, for an accessory apartment, south side of Manhattan Boulevard, east of Argosy Street.

Ronkonkoma: Granted Geoffrey and Maria Ewen permission to renew a permit, for three years, for an accessory apartment, east side of Haven Avenue, north of Springdale Drive.

Sayville: Granted Richard and Julianna Crawford permission to convert carport and retain a shed, both attached to detached structure, with insufficient side and rear yards, north side of Brook Lane, east of Lincoln Avenue.

Compiled by Darlene Gein