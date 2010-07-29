TODAY'S PAPER
Islip Town agenda

ISLIP

Unless specified, meetings are at 655 Main St., Islip.

CHANGE OF ZONE

7:30 p.m. Aug. 19

PLANNING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

TOWN BOARD

1 p.m. Aug. 17

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Tuesday

ACTIONS

At its June 29 meeting the Islip Zoning Board of Appeals:

Brentwood: Denied Canyon Atlantic Management Corp. permission to establish pre-existing nonconforming use of building and outdoor storage, east side of Crooked Hill Road, south of Long Island Expressway (through lot to Sagtikos Parkway).

East Islip: Granted Gregory F. and Laura J. Ozzimo Jr. permission to build a one-story addition with insufficient side yard, east side of Matinecock Avenue, north of Shamokin Lane.

Fire Island: Granted John A. and Diana Valenti permission to establish nonconforming use of guesthouse, east side of Compass Walk, west of Sextant Walk, Robbins Rest.

Holbrook: Granted Estate of Julia Saccente, Dominick Saccente Executor permission to retain decking with insufficient rear-yard occupancy, east side of Ballad Circle, north of Flute Lane.

Hauppauge: Granted Bruno and Gunta Dominiani permission, as amended, to retain a second-story deck with insufficient side yard and retain fence on retaining wall on front property line with insufficient setback and height, west side of Lincoln Boulevard, north of Atlantic Place.

Holbrook: Granted Heidi E. Green permission, for three years, to establish an accessory apartment, west of Grundy Avenue, north of Mark Drive.

Islip: Granted Kenneth R. Mannetta permission to build a second-story addition with insufficient front yard and floor area ratio of 34.4 percent, house only, southwest corner of Wingam Drive and Woodside Avenue.

Islip: Granted Robert W. and Kristine Vonderahe permission to build a two-story addition with insufficient side yard and retain a porch with insufficient front and side yards and floor area ratio, west side of Monell Avenue, south of Montauk Highway.

Compiled by Darlene Gein

