Islip Town agenda, April 4

ISLIP

Unless specified, meetings are

at 655 Main St., Islip.

CHANGE OF ZONE

7:30 p.m. Thursday

PLANNING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Thursday

TOWN BOARD

1 p.m. April 13

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Tuesday

ACTIONS

At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Islip Zoning Board of Appeals:

Brentwood: Granted Jose M. and Lucila Rodriguez permission, for three years, to establish an accessory apartment, north side of Glenmore Avenue, west of Willoughby Street.

Brentwood: Granted Mary Rivera permission to retain a deck,

roof-over cellar and shed with insufficient front and rear yards,

east side of Wicks Road, south of Hancock Street.

Central Islip: Granted Marion

J. Finley permission to retain a pool patio with insufficient rear yard, south side of Ridgewood Avenue, west of Church Street.

Central Islip: Granted John Calvin and Sara Todd permission to retain a one-story addition and an awning with insufficient front yard, north side of East Cedar Street,

east of Boulevard Avenue.

East Islip: Granted Kevin

McPadden permission to retain a shed with insufficient side yard and granted permission, for three years, to establish an accessory apartment, east side of Woodland Drive, south of Rosemary Place.

Sayville: Granted Michael and Donna Coan permission to retain a pool patio with insufficient side and rear yards, east side of Anita Drive, south of Jones Drive.

Sayville: Granted Brian Schneemann permission to build a second-story addition and a roofed-over porch with insufficient side yard, building separation and floor area, south side of Hampton Street,

east of Foster Avenue.

Sayville: Granted James and Dayna Muldoon permission to retain a roofed-over porch and flagpole with insufficient height and floor area, north side of Palmer Circle.

West Sayville: Granted Donald A. and Susan Van Essengelft permission to build one-story and second-story additions with insufficient side yard, east side of Rollstone Avenue, north of Brook Street.

Compiled by Darlene Gein