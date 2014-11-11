It’s almost time to bedazzle us with your holiday light display.

If you’re decorating the exterior of your home for the holidays, we want to see what you’ve done. If it’s festive enough, it may be featured in LI Life in December along with other displays across Long Island.

The deadline for submission is Dec. 2.

Submit your entry online at http://www.newsday.com/yourholidaylights.

You can also send entries to lilife@newsday.com and put “Holiday Lights” in the subject line. Or mail submissions to 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747, c/o LI Life editor/Holiday Lights.

We welcome entries of displays that are synchronized to music, so include a viewable link, if possible. And if you’re also collecting money for a worthy cause, please indicate that in your submission.

Some guidelines:

1. When filing your entry, include photos of your 2014 display. Entries of previous displays will not be considered.

2. Light displays featured in LI Life in the past four years are not eligible for submission but can be included in a listing of displays to visit across Long Island.

3. To include your house in the listing of local displays, send an email to lilife@newsday.com, including your family’s name, the street address and the town.