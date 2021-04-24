Cuomo: J&J vaccine to resume "effective immediately" in NY

New York will resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday morning, hours after the federal government lifted an 11-day "pause" on J&J inoculations following reports of rare blood clots linked to them.

"World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume," Cuomo said in a statement. "The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration ended the pause Friday night, shortly after a CDC advisory committee voted 10-4 to recommend resumption of J&J vaccinations with a warning about the very small potential for blood clots.

"The data has shown the vaccine's known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks," State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement. "But we urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their health care provider. We will continue to communicate regular updates and guidance from the federal government to providers and the general public about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and all vaccines on the market."

Fifteen women, most under age 50, developed blood clots out of nearly 8 million people in the United States given the J&J shot, federal officials said Friday during the committee’s meeting. Three died and seven remain hospitalized.

The April 13 pause was not mandatory, but New York and other states followed the federal recommendation and halted vaccinations.

Before the pause, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was used in a variety of locations, including mass vaccination sites and pharmacies. The one-shot vaccine is seen as especially helpful in inoculating homebound residents, homeless people, rural residents, jail inmates, college students planning to leave campus for summer break, and others for whom two shots weeks apart poses logistical challenges.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, require two doses. They are made differently than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and neither has been linked to blood clot risks.

"We encourage all New Yorkers to get whichever vaccine is available to them, as quickly as possible, so we can finally defeat this virus and continue our path towards fully reopening our communities and economy," Zucker said in a statement.

Some advisory committee members wanted stronger measures to warn women about the risks of blood clots, but all 14 agreed use of the J&J vaccine should resume, panel chairman Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas' health secretary, said in an interview after the vote.

In their discussions Friday, committee members said that the few blood clot cases should be put in context, because COVID-19 can cause blood clots, as can everyday medications such as birth control pills.

With AP

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.