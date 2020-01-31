The family of Jack Carter, a retired FDNY firefighter, feared he was blind when at last he opened his eyes after surviving an almost lethal assault last August that left him in a coma.

On Friday, Carter, 69, greeted family, friends and firefighters who celebrated a recovery his caregivers termed amazing and a miracle, as he has progressed from needing three people to help him stand to walking, albeit with a walker, down the rehab center hall, and after a news conference, out to the SUV taking him home.

Kathie Carter, who married him only four days before a Mt. Sinai gated community’s security guard nearly widowed her, said, “I did my best not to believe the negativity.”

Carter went into cardiac arrest a total of six times — including four times before he even got to the hospital — after the guard blocked him from visiting a friend.

“Honestly, it’s about the power of God,” his wife continued, before expressing her confidence that her husband has much more to offer.

“It’s going to be a complete restoration ... it’s not going to happen over night.”

After all, Carter, as a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross Disaster Assistance Response Team, helped people recover from catastrophes, and toured the nation for the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, bringing its exhibits and the lessons of 9/11 home to people who may never see Ground Zero, said John LaBarbera, a board member of the Siller nonprofit.

“He has made a career out of helping others in need,” he said.

Well-wishers, family, friends, nurses, therapists, doctors, staffers and other firefighters clapped and saluted Carter as he walked out of the Quantum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middle Island.

Only about 25% of individuals stricken with similar wounds and traumatic brain injuries achieve the progress Carter has, said his caregivers, who presented him with a certificate of achievement.

“I thank God he’s alive,” Kathie Carter said a day before the festivities. “We went through so much. I’m very grateful for the support and prayers of so many people.”

“When they told me about it, they kept on saying, ‘We’re sorry. We’re sorry,’ ” she said, referring to the damage inflicted by the guard, John Ruggiero, 51, on Aug. 14. “Nobody expected him to live the day that it happened . . . Every step that he took was so miraculous.”

A felony assault charge against the guard, who lives in Port Jefferson Station, is pending, prosecutors said.

“He’s a jolly good fellow, said Miriam Gillies, of Center Moriches, who has known him most of his life. Quantum, she said, “has done a fantastic job.”

Carter arrived at Quantum in October; his muscles were so weak after about two months in bed that electrical stimulation was needed to help them rebuild, his caregivers said, explaining he was too weak to even kick a wall. Now he can climb stairs and tend to himself.

His healing regimen encompassed intense physical therapy and cognitive rehabilitation, said Lisa M. Foundas, clinical program manager, of Neuro Rehab Services, who called his rebound a miracle.

The close bonds Carter and his wife formed with his caregivers were evident from the way they parted, with Kathie thanking them for all their care and they in return saluting her steadfast devotion.

And the firefighter will be missed though his therapists were delighted to be able to see him off.

Said Jaime Doulos, physical therapy assistant, “It’s bittersweet.”