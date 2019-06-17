Mineola native Jacquelyn Kasulis has been named the permanent chief of the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, supervising cases involving national security, cybercrime, public integrity and racketeering against members of Long Island gangs, including MS-13.

Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, announced the appointment Friday in an internal staff memo.

Kasulis, 42, of Brooklyn, had been serving in the post in an acting capacity since March. She replaces Seth DuCharme, who was hired as counselor to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“I am honored to have been chosen to be chief of the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, and to continue my predecessors’ efforts to support the excellent work of our prosecutors in their pursuit of justice,” Kasulis said in a statement.

Kasulis was born in Nassau County and lived in Mineola, where her father was a doctor at Winthrop University Hospital, until she was 5 years old. Her family then moved to Florida. Kasulis graduated from Davidson College and Columbia Law School.

She joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2008 and has worked in the Organized Crime section, as a deputy chief in the General Crimes section and as chief in the Business and Securities Fraud section.

Kasulis has successfully prosecuted several major white-collar crime cases. They included infamous pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli; James Peister of St. James, convicted of operating a $17.9 million Ponzi scheme that swindled 74 people over nearly a decade, and most recently a multibillion-dollar bribery and money laundering case involving two former Goldman Sachs bankers and a wealthy Malaysian financier.

During her time in Organized Crimes and Gangs, she led the prosecution against 15 Genovese crime family members and associates, including the conviction of three International Longshoremen’s Association union presidents for their role in a 30-year extortion scheme.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District, based in Brooklyn, also covers Staten Island, Queens and all of Long Island.