Jacquelyn Kasulis, who led criminal cases against members of the Genovese crime family and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, was sworn in Monday as Long Island’s top federal prosecutor.

Kasulis, 44, and originally from Mineola, will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York while continuing as first assistant U.S. attorney. She replaces Mark Lesko who will be appointed acting assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s National Security Division.

"I look forward to leading and supporting the men and women of the office as they work tirelessly with our law enforcement and agency partners to ensure the safety of our community and pursue the cause of justice," Kasulis said.

Since March, Kasulis has served as chief assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, where she oversaw the criminal, civil, administrative and appeals divisions along with the day-to-day operations of the office, including its COVID-19 response.

Kasulis joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2008, serving in the General Crimes, Organized Crime, and Business & Securities Fraud sections. She also established the Bank Integrity Task Force.

In 2017, Kasulis was the lead prosecutor against Shkreli, who was charged in four fraud schemes that resulted in $20 million in losses to investors. He was convicted of his role in three of the schemes and sentenced to seven years in prison.

She also led the investigation and prosecution of three individuals, including two former Goldman Sachs bankers and a Malaysian financier, for their role in a multibillion-dollar money laundering and bribery conspiracy.

Last year, Goldman Sachs entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where they admitted paying more than $1.6 billion in bribes to high-ranking Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials to obtain business deals. Goldman paid $2.9 billion in penalties — $1.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury — the largest fine ever paid to American authorities in a foreign bribery case.

Kasulis also led the prosecution of more than 15 Genovese crime family members and associates, including the conviction of three International Longshoremen’s Association union presidents for their involvement in a 30-year extortion scheme.