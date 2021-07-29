ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday appointed Janno Lieber to serve as CEO and acting chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The appointment comes as the State Senate prepares to confirm Cuomo’s nomination of Sarah Feinberg as chairwoman of the MTA board. Lieber will remain CEO after that confirmation, which could be in January when the State Legislature returns to session.

The Legislature has agreed to Cuomo’s request to split the jobs of chairman and CEO upon the departure of Patrick Foye, who held both positions for the last four years.

Foye is moving to become interim president and CEO of Empire State Development, Cuomo’s primary economic development agency. Foye made more than $360,000 at the MTA last year.

Lieber has been president of the MTA’s construction and development office and handled projects including the $2.5 billion third track on the Long Island Rail Road.

"The best long-term approach to leading the MTA would be to have two strong, experienced leaders at the helm — Sarah Feinberg as the first woman chair and Janno Lieber as CEO," Cuomo said Thursday. "While the Senate has yet to act, the MTA nominees and leaders continue to be available for policy discussions and confirmation hearings, as they have been since the legislation was introduced nearly two months ago."