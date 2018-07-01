TODAY'S PAPER
Jeanne O'Rourke retires from Suffolk Board of Elections

O'Rourke retired Friday as the Democrats' deputy commissioner at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
Jeanne O’Rourke, the Suffolk Democrats' long time law chair, retired Friday as the Democrats’ deputy commissioner at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

O’Rourke, 66, of Aquebogue, whose base salary was $126,024, had served as deputy commissioner for 15 years. Her husband, James McManmon, is general counsel to Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

O’Rourke will be replaced at the elections board by Gail Lolis, 57, of Calverton, a deputy Suffolk County attorney who has handled election matters for the county and headed the general litigation bureau. Lolis will make the same salary as O'Rourke.

