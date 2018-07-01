Jeanne O’Rourke, the Suffolk Democrats' long time law chair, retired Friday as the Democrats’ deputy commissioner at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

O’Rourke, 66, of Aquebogue, whose base salary was $126,024, had served as deputy commissioner for 15 years. Her husband, James McManmon, is general counsel to Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

O’Rourke will be replaced at the elections board by Gail Lolis, 57, of Calverton, a deputy Suffolk County attorney who has handled election matters for the county and headed the general litigation bureau. Lolis will make the same salary as O'Rourke.

Rick Brand