Long Island

Jericho Turnpike reopens after crash closed stretch in Mineola for 12 hours, officials say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A stretch of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola reopened by 9 a.m. on Thursday — 12 hours after a car crash into a utility pole closed the stretch from White and Herricks roads on Wednesday night, authorities said.

A PSEG-LI spokesperson said its crews worked through the night and cleared the pole by 5 a.m. Thursday. Power in the area also was restored, PSEG-LI said.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

