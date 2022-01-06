A stretch of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola reopened by 9 a.m. on Thursday — 12 hours after a car crash into a utility pole closed the stretch from White and Herricks roads on Wednesday night, authorities said.

A PSEG-LI spokesperson said its crews worked through the night and cleared the pole by 5 a.m. Thursday. Power in the area also was restored, PSEG-LI said.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.