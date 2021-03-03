A JetBlue flight that took off from Florida on its way to LaGuardia Airport instead landed at Kennedy Airport Wednesday night after the jet experienced a possible mechanical failure, airline officials said.

Flight 1262 left Palm Beach International Airport at 5:30 p.m., officials said. During the flight, a problem potentially affecting the plane’s hydraulic flaps led to the flight being diverted to Kennedy, JetBlue officials said Wednesday night. The plane is an Embraer ERJ-190, according to the website, FlightAware.com.

The plane landed at Kennedy "out of an abundance of caution following indication of an issue with one of the aircraft’s hydraulic flaps," JetBlue officials said. "The flight landed safely at approximately 8:15 pm local time and taxied to a gate with no further issues. The aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection."

No other information was immediately available Wednesday night.