New regulations aimed at reducing JFK aircraft noise

Rep. Thomas Suozzi announces changes to address aircraft

Rep. Thomas Suozzi announces changes to address aircraft noise from JFK. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Megan Dollar megan.dollar@newsday.com
Rep. Thomas Suozzi announced Monday that flights arriving to John F. Kennedy International Airport must soon follow new regulations to help alleviate noise created by low-flying aircraft.

Beginning June 24, flights arriving to JFK will adhere to air traffic control-created rules that require planes to remain at higher altitudes until closer to arrival, Suozzi (D–Glen Cove) said.

Long Island residents, especially those in southwest Nassau County, have long dealt with the effects of living near a busy, international airport. Residents have said they have noticed a marked increase in flight activity over their homes after JFK closed one of four runways for repair and rerouted flights to accommodate the closure.

“I think that we’re off to a good start,” Old Brookville Mayor Bernie Ryba said. “This is tangible improvement.”

