The Suffolk County police are searching for a Stony Brook man with dementia who was last seen Monday morning.

John Wile left his home on Erland Road in the Village of Stony Brook and was last seen jogging on Main Street in the village at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

Wile is 74 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Wile has gray balding hair and a scar on his head, police said. He was wearing a yellow or blue shirt, with dark-colored shorts and running sneakers when he went for a run, authorities said.

Police have issued a Silver Alert, which allows local law enforcement to share information about individuals — especially senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease or other mental disabilities — who have been reported missing.

Anyone with information on Wile’s location is asked to call 911 or to contact police at 631-854-8652.