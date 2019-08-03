Jones Beach State Park, designed as a grand seaside castle resort for ordinary folk, opened 90 years ago Sunday — forever changing Long Island and igniting many a love affair with the sea and sand.

Known for its gracious Beaux Arts architecture, 2-mile boardwalk, and 6-1/2-mile white sand beach, historians call the park master planner Robert Moses’ finest creation.

Expressing many a birthday celebrant’s top wish, Doug Bicknese, 70, of Bayville, who's been going to Jones Beach since he was 4, said simply: “May it last another 90 years.”

Long Island State Parks Commission chairman Bryan Erwin said: “Whether it’s because you’ve had a certain favorite field, a certain first concert or favorite concert at the amphitheater, or had a special ice cream with your grandparents, I want every Long Islander to continue the Jones Beach story.”

A seaside destination

About 8.5 million visitors last year swam, sunbathed, biked, walked or played games — both traditional, such as shuffleboard, or modern, such as the splash pad — at Jones Beach.

Were it a national park, it would be the fifth most popular.

Its popularity, size and the way its striking architecture, layout, scenery and the parkways leading to it all are integrated are among the qualities that make it unique in the nation, experts say.

The parkways Moses had built and landscaped, so both the journey and the destination would delight city-dwelling beachgoers, made the Island’s suburbs possible, historians say. Without them, those communities might have relied much more heavily on rails than cars.

Located about 35 miles east of midtown Manhattan, Jones Beach is a paean to the early 20th century progressive movement that embraced health, housing and labor reforms along with ambitious public projects. Recreation, especially the outdoors, was seen as a way to counter social ills, from disease to liquor to dance halls, that arose as industrialization and immigration propelled people to cities.

Until it opened, public beaches either mirrored Coney Island, with its amusement rides and raffish reputation, or simply offered shacks for changing into bathing suits, historians say.

In Jones Beach, Moses gave beachgoers the same monumental architecture previously reserved for buildings of great civic significance, such as town halls and courthouses.

A nod to history

The park has undergone sweeping renovations to revive its original grandeur: the restoration of mosaics, tiles and Art Deco signs, the reopening of the Marine Dining Room with its original soaring wooden beams, and the overhaul of the West Bathhouse and Field 6 facilities. Even the Boardwalk Café, reopened in 2018, salutes designs Moses selected.

More modern elements have been added: a splash pad, games from soccer to cornhole, and an adventure park and zip line. A walking-biking path opened at the West End, a newly designated preserve that can never be developed.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently raised the budget for park upgrades to $100 million from $65 million. Officials have not revealed how the money will be spent; one possible undertaking is the East Bathhouse and its beloved pool, closed since 2009 budget cuts.

The funds are part of Cuomo’s $1 billion program for all state parks to make up for years of punishing underfunding.

The park today

At times, modernizations to the park were met with resistance from traditionalists.

Some of the 1960s and 1970s renovations were loathed, including the Boardwalk Café, designed in the fortresslike “brutalist” style, and lowered ceiling and opening of a Friendly’s restaurant in the Marine Dining Room.

More recently, the zip line and a nature-energy center — scheduled to open next spring — caused friction. Nine Long Islanders in June sued the Long Island Power Authority — which is paying half its $18 million cost — and agencies, saying it illegally injects commercial marketing into the West End and violates conservation laws. The parks department has declined to comment.

In 2005, the park was listed on the National Register of Historic Places — a designation that guarantees its preservation but adds constraints to any future plans.

Though additions to the site are not barred, “It requires that the historic character be taken into account in planning projects,” said Dan Keefe, a spokesman for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Still, George Gorman, regional director of state parks, said there is always an interest in keeping the park relevant for modern crowds.

“We have to make sure we do the rebirth of Jones Beach — and we do it right — so it will be enjoyed in the next 90 years as it was in the last 90 years,” he said. “All of our activities are being researched as to what the park visitor wants — and we are upgrading them.”

To zip line critics, Gorman says: “When they see the little kids enjoying it, when they see all the excitement, I think they are going to agree with us, it was a good addition to Jones Beach.”

Erwin, the Long Island state parks commissioner, noted: “I’d say Jones Beach has always evolved,” noting the zip line stands where other games were played, from archery to softball.

Of the preserve and trails, Wayne Horsley, former regional director of Long Island state parks, noted that Moses was a hiking enthusiast. “So I think he would be tickled pink at what we’re doing.”

And those original attractions — sun, sea and sand — are undiminished, officials say. “We will have the boardwalk, you still have the beautiful views of the ocean, so you’ll still have everything you always wanted,” Gorman said.

Said Tammy McLoughlin, 53, of Merrick, a lifeguard for 19 years: “It’s pristine, it’s beautiful, it’s magnificent.”

With Jasmine Fernandez