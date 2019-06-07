Cocktails in bathing suits anyone? Jones Beach State Park now welcomes swimmers and the more formally attired to the terraces on the West Bathhouse’s second floor, as well as to the new restaurant designed to evoke the mischievous glamour of the Roaring Twenties.

That was an era master developer Robert Moses knew well; he opened the Marine Dining Room in 1931, now home to “Gatsby On The Ocean,” two years after finishing the expansive Beaux Arts park in Wantagh that celebrated the public — and has been celebrated by the public ever since.

“We had magnificent views; now we have a magnificent restaurant and catering facility,” said George Gorman, Long Island regional director, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The Marine Dining Hall, with its soaring ceiling, featuring a skylight and buttressed by wide, dark wood beams, last summer was returned to its original grandeur by removing what Preservation Long Island, a nonprofit, delicately called “insensitive alterations.”

Those modifications included slicing the 5,500 square foot space in two and hiding the skylight and beams under a dropped ceiling. By 2004, a Friendly’s restaurant served customers there, the group said.

Disappointed by the performance of the first concessionaire it chose for the former Marine Dining Room, the parks department brought in J & B Restaurant Partners, whose president, Joe Vitrano, said he immediately hit on the Gatsby theme when he walked in.

Depending on the weather, the Gatsby, which opened on Memorial Day with a limited menu, will try to stay open throughout the year, he said, partly by offering St. Patrick’s Day and Super Bowl parties, for example, as well as serving as a catering hall for everyone from brides to corporate executives.

Looking around at what the “spectacular location,” he said. “We are proud to be the caretaker.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.