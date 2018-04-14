On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, the summer solstice, the entire Newsday Multimedia staff spent the longest day of the year chronicling what a day in the life of Long Island is like. Starting with sunrise by the Montauk Lighthouse and ending with sunset on Long Beach, we stopped for lunch in Oakdale and dinner in Port Washington, and saw a little bit of everything. See if your hometown is here!

Newsday staffers received an additional raft of awards in the Society of the Silurians’ Excellence in Journalism contest, the Manhattan-based organization’s annual tribute to the best reporting and photography.

Reporter Matt Clark’s series, “Separate and Unequal,” on how Nassau County’s tax assessment system hurts racial minorities and the poor, which the Silurians announced on Friday had won a Medallion — the top prize in the investigative reporting category — also claimed the Reporting on Minority Issues category.

And Jim Baumbach, who the organization said Friday had won a Citation for work on declining participation in junior varsity football on Long Island, also captured a Merit Certificate in Sports Reporting and Commentary for stories on concussions among high school football players.

Reporter Emily Dooley won a Merit Certificate in Environmental Reporting for stories on allegations that Grumman Aerospace had polluted Long Island waters with radioactive materials.

Photographer J. Conrad Williams secured two Medallions in Feature Photography, for “Fighting Parkinson’s,” and in Breaking News Photography for “Mourning the Victims of MS-13.”

Thomas Ferrara won a Medallion in Sports Photography for his “Altuve the MVP” photograph.

Newsday staff also won a Merit Certificate in Best Multi-Media Reporting and Presentation for “A Day in the Life of Long Island.”

The Silurians previously announced that reporters Thomas Maier and Ann Choi won Merit Certificates in Reporting on Minority Issues for a series on racial disparities in Long Island’s criminal justice system. Ferrara took the top prize in Sports Feature Photography for his “Altuve the MVP” photograph.