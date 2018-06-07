Newsday wins 96 Press Club of Long Island awards

Newsday won 96 Press Club of Long Island awards Thursday night in the organization’s 2018 competition.

The awards honoring articles and multimedia packages were presented at the annual Long Island Media Awards dinner at the Woodbury Country Club.

Newsday won 40 first-place awards, including top honors for breaking news coverage, and for its reporting on business, education, government/politics, environment and sports. The newspaper also won numerous awards for best use of social media.

“We take great pride in our journalism and the recognition of this strong work from our colleagues is especially gratifying,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday.

News 12 Long Island won seven awards.

The highest individual honor bestowed by the press club is induction to the Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees were Harvey Aronson, Brian Donovan and Carol Pack.

Aronson was a writer, editor and writing coach at Newsday for more than 40 years. Today he is a lecturer at Stony Brook University.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Donovan was a longtime investigative reporter at Newsday and won numerous awards, including two Pulitzer Prizes.

Pack was inducted into the PCLI Contributor’s Wing of the Hall for her work with PCLI and the Society of Professional Journalists. She is a former PCLI president.

The PCLI board chose Newsday for the large-market Robert W. Greene Public Service Award for an unprecedented database investigation led by reporter Matt Clark, who analyzed more than 60 million rows of data, including 2.5 million tax bills, to reveal deep and discriminatory flaws in the dramatic overhaul of Nassau County’s tax assessment system.