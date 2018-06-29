As fireworks explode over the July Fourth holiday, police warn they'll put the cork in drunken driving, whether it's on the water or blacktop.

State Police will set up sobriety checkpoints, DWI patrols and texting-while-driving crackdowns, including using "concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles" that can blend in with traffic but are "unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," police said in a news release. The stepped-up patrols start Saturday and end Thursday.

"State Troopers will be highly visible on the roadways during the holiday, targeting drivers who needlessly put others in danger," State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said. "We know all too well the preventable tragedies caused by impaired, reckless and distracted driving. Make the right choice — if your celebrations include drinking, plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

Last year, troopers gave out almost 10,500 vehicle and traffic tickets during the July Fourth holiday, arrested 240 people for DWI and investigated 152 crashes that resulted in three fatalities and 248 injuries, state police said.

State park police started its crackdown on drunken boaters Friday, joining the U.S. Coast Guard and National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in the nationwide "Operation Dry Water" campaign to reduce the number of crashes and deaths caused by drunken boaters. Park police said they will set up sobriety checkpoints and increase patrols of waterways.

"New York State has some of the most exceptional waterways offering the best recreational boating around and we encourage all to do their part by following a few simple precautions to ensure a safe an enjoyable experience," park police Chief David Page said. “It is so important to remind boaters that boating under the influence is a very serious offense that could carry ramifications for years to come with the ultimate price possibly being their life or the lives of others.”

In New York it is illegal to operate a vessel or a vehicle if you have a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Any boater found guilty of boating under the influence faces misdemeanor fines up to $1,000 and one year in jail for the first offense, and as high as $10,000 in fines for felony offenses with multiple convictions, park officials said.

State Police said the July Fourth initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app lets people locate a taxi or ride-hail service and program a list of designated drivers. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and a way to report a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.