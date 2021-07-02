Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are taking on renewed meaning this weekend.

Last Independence Day, New York was months into the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 25,000 dead. Masks were mandated indoors and out. With the state on lockdown, fireworks were canceled, as were nearly all mass gatherings.

But for Independence Day 2021, this truth is self-evident: on Long Island and beyond, the United States is celebrating a nation’s birth, and rebirth.

"People want to get out, they want to enjoy the holiday weekend and go back to a normal, patriotic holiday weekend celebration as they had prior to the pandemic," George Gorman, Long Island regional director for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said as his agency prepared for the busiest attendance days of the year. He added: "Everyone's just getting out, enjoying themselves, just smiling again — and you're able to see their smiles now."

His parks and beaches are all at full capacity. No more social distancing for vaccinated patrons, and the pandemic-era capacity caps at parking lots are gone. The lifeguards, cleanup crews, cops and other workers are preparing. he said. Jones Beach alone could see a quarter-million visitors, with half a million more at the other parks.

"July Fourth, from what we have seen and heard, will be very patriotic. People want to come out," he said.

That's true not just at the beaches but at the 37 other parks — arboretums, picnic parks, historic sites, preserves — his agency manages, and at local public spaces managed by towns, villages and cities.

The Biden administration has said the July Fourth holiday would herald a "Summer of Freedom," encouraging celebrations — a stark contrast with a pandemic that began 17 months earlier and has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

Although deaths from COVID-19 still occur, the numbers have dwindled.

New York City’s signature fireworks, sponsored by Macy’s and exploded over the East River, is returning to pre-pandemic normal. It's planned for Sunday, although those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask if watching in person.

And on the Long Island, fireworks are planned throughout the weekend — over Shinnecock Bay, postgame at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, at Riverhead Raceway, at Orient Harbor, at Jones Beach, in Riverhead, and in Massapequa

The return of fireworks isn't beloved by all, particularly pets.

"The July Fourth weekend is a tough weekend for most pets," said American Humane Ambassador Jean Shafiroff, speaking at an event hosted by the Suffolk County sheriff's office.

Shafiroff said from July 4 to July 6, 30% more pets than usual are lost, and only 14% are recovered by rightful owners.

"This happens because the loud noise frightens the pets and they respond with fight-or-flight response which means they run away."

She urged keeping pets home, not outdoors, closing windows, and if they are brought outside, to be kept on a leash in case they do.

Despite all the plans for a jam-packed July Fourth, another factor might dampen the outdoor revelry: Mother Nature.

The weekend forecast calls for rain, which typically doesn’t put as much of a dent in attendance at picnic parks as at beaches, Gorman said.

"People are not going to risk going all the way down to a beach and having to turn around if it’s raining."