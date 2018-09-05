The Long Island Rail Road is on pace to deliver its worst annual on-time performance in nearly two decades, new LIRR on-time performance statistics show.

According to LIRR figures, the railroad’s overall on-time performance in July was 88.9 percent, down substantially from the same month in 2017, when 93.1 percent of trains were on time.

The figure brings the railroad’s on-time performance through the first seven months of 2018 to 90.4 percent, as compared with 90.6 percent during the same period in 2017, which went on to be the LIRR’s worst year since 1999.

The railroad considers a train to be on time if it arrives at its final destination within 5 minutes and 59 seconds of its scheduled time.

And there’s reason to believe that the LIRR’s on-time figures will drop further once August is tabulated and released later this month. Last month, the railroad experienced several major rush-hour service disruptions, including those caused by lightning strikes, switch problems and train shortages. In comparison, the LIRR reported an on-time performance of 93.8 percent in August of 2017 — its second-best month of the year behind only October.

MTA chairman Joe Lhota, at the time, promised that the railroad’s solid performance in the second half of last year would be “the new normal.” But the railroad got off to a rocky start in 2018 when, in January, it posted its worst on-time performance for a single month in 22 years.

MTA board member Mitchell Pally, who represents Suffolk County, called the latest figures “frustrating,” but also said they are a testament to the amount of work needed to be done to modernize the 184-year-old railroad. Some of that work has contributed to recent service problems, as unexpected issues with the installation of a second track between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma has resulted in delays and cancellations in recent weeks.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“To fix a system requires disruptions when you’re fixing it. The amount of work that needs to be done has been substantial,” said Pally, who expressed optimism that service would improve in the coming months as several major construction projects constraining the railroad, including the Double Track effort, conclude.

“The next couple months are going to be a major test as we go forward,” Pally said. “I don’t think that there’s any question that 2019 needs to show significant improvement over 2018.”

The LIRR’s hopes of avoiding its worst annual on-time figures in 19 years will rest on its performance in the final months of the year, months when the railroad typically encounters some of its biggest challenges, including those caused by frigid temperatures and the effects of snowfall and leaves on the tracks.

New LIRR president Phillip Eng has outlined plans to address those challenges through his LIRR Forward initiative, which includes measures to harden its infrastructure from the threats of severe weather and promises other improvements to reverse failing service. But LIRR officials have said it could take a long time for some of those measures to yield noticeable results.

In an interview last month, Eng called on-time performance a “critical” metric and said the railroad was looking at ways to eliminate issues within its control that result in delays, and mitigate issues out of its control.

“The public has every right to measure us against on-time performance,” Eng said. “It really is something that our customers deserve, and we’re going to continue to focus on on-time performance.”