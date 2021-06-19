Juneteenth celebrations marking the end of slavery in the United States are taking place across Long Island on Saturday, two days after Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday, after the Senate unanimously approved it and the House voted 415-14 in favor.

Hempstead Village’s Juneteenth celebration was scheduled to include a keynote speech by Joyce Smith, the newly appointed acting Nassau County district attorney and the first Black woman in that post. A community cookout is to follow.

A celebration in Southampton also marks the grand opening of the Southampton African American Museum.

In Freeport, there will be a march leaving from and ending at Cow Meadow Park, and a food festival in the park.

Other events scheduled include a street festival featuring African dance and drummers in Wyandanch, and what’s described as first-ever Juneteenth celebrations in Elmont, Central Islip, and Cherry Grove on Fire Island.

The day has turned into both a celebration of the end of slavery and a call for racial and social justice.

Juneteenth celebrates the arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, on June 18, 1865, to announce that slaves were free. It occurred nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in most of the South, and two months after the end of the Civil War.

In October, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday.

Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state will be lit red, black and green Saturday night in celebration of Juneteenth.

"New York is proud to join the entire country in our first national commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans," he said in a statement. "While Juneteenth may be our newest federal holiday, the ethos we observe today — that independence, equality, and liberty for all are only guaranteed when we march as one towards those ideals; that the arc of the moral universe only bends towards justice when we work together to bend it — has always been the foundation of our national identity."

Among the landmarks to be lit: One World Trade Center, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, Grand Central Terminal, the MTA/LIRR East End Gateway at Penn Station, and Niagara Falls.

