Protesters on LI celebrate Juneteenth, condemn racism

Demonstrations on Long Island Friday took on a dual purpose: condemning police brutality and racism while celebrating Juneteenth, the observance marking the freeing of enslaved people in Texas 155 years ago to date.

Protests in Freeport, East Meadow, Shirley, Mineola and Hicksville continued to cast a spotlight on the treatment of black people in the country almost four weeks after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck while other officers held him down for nearly nine minutes.

The protests took place as more municipalities, companies and institutions declared Juneteenth a holiday.

“We are at a pivotal moment in time, working with all organizations of this civil rights movement,” said Hempstead Public Schools Board of Trustees Vice President Carmen Ayala at a news conference. “This is not a federal holiday where we shut down and observe this day and the liberation and the emancipation. We want to make sure this is done federally to commemorate this moment of African American history.”

Hempstead Village officials joined Ayala and State Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown), on Friday to call on Congress to make Juneteenth a federally recognized national holiday.

Their pleas came on the same day that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Juneteenth will be an official holiday for the city starting next year. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday issued an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees and vowed to back legislation making it an official state holiday next year.

"This is just a beginning to acknowledge this holiday," de Blasio said during his daily news briefing.

An executive order signed by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone directs the county’s Office of Minority Affairs to develop a plan for an annual Juneteenth celebration and observance beginning next year.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when black residents of Galveston, Texas, were freed by Union troops who had just won the Civil War enforcing President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had been in effect since Jan. 1, 1863.

The May 25 death of George Floyd while n Minneapolis police custody last month — which activists say is a display of raw state-sponsored violence against black people dating back to the days of slavery — has sparked weeks of protests and spurred such calls for June 19 to be designated a national holiday.

Officials are calling on congressional representatives to pass legislation, creating a Change.org petition and asking the White House to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday.

“This is a historic moment in our nation’s history,” Thomas said. “Juneteenth represents the American story founded on best and brightest ideals: liberty and justice for all. I am proud to support legislation so New Yorkers can use this day to reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we have to go.”

Ayala said the push to recognize Juneteenth has come following the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest caused by the killing of Floyd.

About 50 protesters marched from Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to downtown Hempstead, carrying signs like “Black Lives are Precious” and “Make Juneteenth a National Holiday.”

Protesters chanted slogans from a megaphone such as, “No justice, no peace, no racist police,” while Nassau police wearing masks blocked traffic as they marched on the sidewalk.

“These protests are not a black and white issue,” organizer Pedro Cabrera, 21, of Queens said. “It’s a humanitarian issue. People are dying. Some people do not regard human life the same because of color, religion sex or whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. We are all human and we all deserve to live and to be safe, loved and protected.”

Pastor Arthur L. Mackey Jr., 54, senior pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in Roosevelt, attended the Freeport event that was designed to highlight the killing by police of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead in her Louisville, Kentucky, home in March.

While the officers in Floyd's death have been arrested — with one, Derek Chauvin, facing a second-degree murder charge — the officers in Taylor's death have not been charged.

"This country is moving backwards and these protests are necessary, mandatory,” Mackey said.

Violent encounters between black men and police locally are as disturbing to him as the ones elsewhere that inspired protests across the nation, he said.

“We have to deal with the racism that’s in our own backyard,” he said.

Mackey observes Juneteenth every year but said the events of recent weeks make this one special. “There is a sense of purpose that there is more work to be done,” he said.

Bradley Zacarias, 40, a culinary worker from Freeport, brought his 5-year-old daughter, Alexa, to march because he wanted her “to understand that what they’re doing today is positive for everyone, not just one group.”

He wanted her to learn about “standing up for justice, for the rights which we all have,” he said.

Ashton Grayson, 30 of Uniondale, who works in finance, said he would continue to protest.

“Long islanders have to do their part," he said. "We can’t just let this die — we’ve come too far.”

Sasha Murphy, 31, a social worker from the Bronx, came with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which she said was helping organize marches.

“The central demand of the movement now is police defunding,” she told marchers. “Use that money to fund job creation, education, affordable housing and health care ... We don’t need no racist police state and ultimately we don’t need capitalism."

In Shirley, amid peaceful chanting of "Black Lives Matter" and "Juneteenth" and music, protesters and celebrants said weeks of protests have awoken the community and the nation to grievances and injustices suffered in the black community, and that it’s time to put that activism into action.

The day “holds a lot of symbolism,” said Ezekiel Torres of Shirley, who has organized and attended more than a dozen rallies on at the corner of William Floyd Parkway and Montauk Highway.

As music played and some local vendors sold their wares, Torres said, “I want to create a better world for these kids.”

Mastic and Shirley are integrated, attendees said, but racism exists here.

“It’s here just like it’s everywhere,” said Adrienne Jerry of Mastic, who attended with her young grandsons. “I want my race to stand up against all this systemic racism. It’s ignorant.”

Brandy Pendelton called the event as much a celebration as a protest. “It’s a celebration of freedom for black lives,” she said.

Sunshine Deboard of Coram, a member of the nonprofit, Just Us Making Progress, or JUMP, said the black community has “been through a lot. We’ve lost a lot of lives.”

But it has also made strides, and “today is a celebration of all we’ve accomplished,” she said.

She said the community needs “a lot more support” from political and business leaders, along with access to investment funding, advice and political influence to accomplish its goals and put black businesses on an equal footing.

Nakia Sparkmon, 27, of Mastic, who co-founded a group called The Empowered Black Society, said it’s also about educating and motivating the African American community locally.

“We have to educate the black community to get out and do something if you want to see some change,” she said at this, the sixth rally she’s organized in recent weeks. She said it will continue.

“I want change for the community,” she said. “I want to see changes at the Suffolk County Police Department. I want to see black people wake up.”

At his daily media briefing Friday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that Implicit Bias Training, introduced for county police in 2018, would be mandated for all county employees and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she was requring anti-bias training for all non-sworn county employees.

“So when we celebrate Juneteenth next year we will do so knowing that every employee who serves the people of this county will have received this training,” Bellone said.

With John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Zachary R. Dowdy, Mark Harrington and Nicholas Spangler

