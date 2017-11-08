Jury begins deliberations in case of killing of NYPD cop from LI
Demetrius Blackwell is accused in the shooting death of Officer Brian Moore on a Queens street in May 2015.
A Queens jury late Wednesday began deliberating the fate of accused cop killer Demetrius Blackwell, the Queens man on trial for the killing of NYPD Officer Brian Moore in 2015.
After about three and half hours of summations by prosecutors and the defense, Queens State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Lasak spent an hour instructing jurors on the law and had them begin deliberations shortly before...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe