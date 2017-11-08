This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island

Jury begins deliberations in case of killing of NYPD cop from LI

Demetrius Blackwell is accused in the shooting death of Officer Brian Moore on a Queens street in May 2015.

A photograph of NYPD Officer Brian Moore outside

A photograph of NYPD Officer Brian Moore outside the 105 Precinct in Queens Village in 2015. A Queens jury late Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 began deliberating the fate of accused cop killer Demetrius Blackwell, the Queens man on trial for the killing of Moore in May 2015. Photo Credit: Uli Seit

By Anthony M. DeStefano  anthony.destefano@newsday.com
A Queens jury late Wednesday began deliberating the fate of accused cop killer Demetrius Blackwell, the Queens man on trial for the killing of NYPD Officer Brian Moore in 2015.

After about three and half hours of summations by prosecutors and the defense, Queens State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Lasak spent an hour instructing jurors on the law and had them begin deliberations shortly before...

By Anthony M. DeStefano  anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

